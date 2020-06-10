Bobbie Jean Huntington
Delmar - Bobbie Jean Huntington, 54, of Delmar, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 3, 1966 in Richlands, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ben and Zeta Davis.
Bobbie graduated from Parkside High School with the class of 1984. She loved her work as manager at the Walmart in Salisbury. She was a faithful member of Lighthouse of Faith Holiness Church in Salisbury. Bobbie's greatest joy came from taking care of her family. Her children were her whole world and she would do whatever it took to make sure they were safe and happy. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many.
She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Earl William "Jay" Huntington, Jr.; children, Earl William "EJ" Huntington, III and Alivia Grace Huntington; siblings, Tammy Buchanan (Joe) of Elkton, Sharon Rose (Chris) of Cherryville, NC, Janet Rayne (Mike Lane) of Salisbury and Ben Davis (Denise) of Salisbury; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Magonigal; and her mother-in-law, Donna Lee Huntington.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Melson Cemetery in Delmar. Pastor Chris Huntington, her brother-in-law, will officiate.
Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.