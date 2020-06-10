Bobbie Jean Huntington
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Jean Huntington

Delmar - Bobbie Jean Huntington, 54, of Delmar, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 3, 1966 in Richlands, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ben and Zeta Davis.

Bobbie graduated from Parkside High School with the class of 1984. She loved her work as manager at the Walmart in Salisbury. She was a faithful member of Lighthouse of Faith Holiness Church in Salisbury. Bobbie's greatest joy came from taking care of her family. Her children were her whole world and she would do whatever it took to make sure they were safe and happy. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many.

She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Earl William "Jay" Huntington, Jr.; children, Earl William "EJ" Huntington, III and Alivia Grace Huntington; siblings, Tammy Buchanan (Joe) of Elkton, Sharon Rose (Chris) of Cherryville, NC, Janet Rayne (Mike Lane) of Salisbury and Ben Davis (Denise) of Salisbury; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Magonigal; and her mother-in-law, Donna Lee Huntington.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Melson Cemetery in Delmar. Pastor Chris Huntington, her brother-in-law, will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved