Bobbie Jean Somers
Crisfield - Bobbie Jean Somers, 75, of Crisfield, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home.
Born in Crisfield January 18, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Olive Landon Hickman and Robert Danizio. Her husband of 46 years, Allen R. "Boh" Somers, preceded her in death July 14, 2008.
She was a homemaker and worked many years at H. Glenwood Evans & Son Seafood.
Bobbie Jean loved going out to eat, going to the casinos, shopping, watching her soap operas, game shows, and football to cheer on her Eagles. She also enjoyed her morning coffee and catching up on the gossip with her best friend since childhood, Elsie Cooper. Most importantly, she was very close with her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Allen W. Somers of Crisfield and Tammy Tull and husband Fred and Mary Bradshaw and husband Steve, all of Marion; two granddaughters, Kristy Tull Dize and husband Nick and son Colin of Marion, and Brooke Nicole Bradshaw of Crisfield; brothers, Louis Hickman of Crisfield and Larry Hickman of Pocomoke; sisters-in-law and friends, Margaret Dize and Mary Ruth Garrison of Crisfield; her best friend, Elsie Cooper of Crisfield; her beloved pet parrot, "Peter"; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Ann Hinman, Linda Faye Walston, and Elsie Marie Hall; and her beloved pet cocker spaniel, "Max".
A graveside funeral service officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, LSCARS, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019