Bobby Bailey
Painter - Bobby J. Bailey, 37, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Bobby was the beloved son of Robert Bailey, Sr. and Celestine C. Beckett. He was affectionately known by many names; "Lil Bobby," "Bobby," "Boo," to his siblings he was "Popa Doc," "Drawls," "Jesus," "Baby Brother," and to his loving parents he was "Our Son." Bobby was employed at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital until his health began to fail.
Private graveside services were held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, in Onancock, with Rev. Herbert Gibbs officiating.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Celestine (Andrew) Beckett; father, Robert (Brenda) Bailey, Sr.; siblings, Mario Watson, Robert Bailey, Jr., Rashaw Strand, Michelle Bailey, and Tayannia Ames; seven uncles; three aunts; godson, Dorien Smith; step-siblings, Antwine, Vonda, Shanta, and Robert; and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, other relatives and special friends.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 6, 2020