Bobby Wagner Rollins
SALISBURY - Bobby Wagner Rollins, 90, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.
Born in Dothan, AL, he was the son of the late Wesley Rollins and Willie Mae Wagner Rollins.
He was an Eagle Scout and a United State Marine Corps Korean war veteran.
Bobby is survived by three sons, Michael W Rollins (Rebecca) of Haslet, TX, David Stanley Rollins (Jeanne) of Riverton, NJ, and Robert Wesley Rollins (Estrella) of Delmar, MD; 11 grandchildren, Julie, Christian, Andy, Kimberly, Jay, Stefani, Molly, Rachel, Katie, Sean & Gabriella; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to Bobby's parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan M Rollins; a daughter, Karen Joan Bykowicz; a brother, Tommy; and four sisters, Francis, Betty Anne, Margaret, and Louise.
The family will conduct private memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or MAC, Inc., Meals on Wheels, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.
