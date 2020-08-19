1/1
Bobby Wagner Rollins
Bobby Wagner Rollins

SALISBURY - Bobby Wagner Rollins, 90, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.

Born in Dothan, AL, he was the son of the late Wesley Rollins and Willie Mae Wagner Rollins.

He was an Eagle Scout and a United State Marine Corps Korean war veteran.

Bobby is survived by three sons, Michael W Rollins (Rebecca) of Haslet, TX, David Stanley Rollins (Jeanne) of Riverton, NJ, and Robert Wesley Rollins (Estrella) of Delmar, MD; 11 grandchildren, Julie, Christian, Andy, Kimberly, Jay, Stefani, Molly, Rachel, Katie, Sean & Gabriella; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to Bobby's parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan M Rollins; a daughter, Karen Joan Bykowicz; a brother, Tommy; and four sisters, Francis, Betty Anne, Margaret, and Louise.

The family will conduct private memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or MAC, Inc., Meals on Wheels, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
