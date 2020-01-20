|
Bohdan Macuk
Berlin - Bohdan Macuk was born in what is today Western Ukraine in the village of Konyushky. There he lived with his family until World War II. In 1943 he and his family left their village as refugees, and later were incarcerated in a Nazi labor camp. The camp was liberated by Allied forces at the end of the war, and the family was subsequently housed in a succession of Displaced Persons camps in post-war Europe for several years. In 1949, Bohdan and his family were able to resettle in the United States when they were sponsored by a prominent farming family in Berlin, Maryland. Bohdan's father was given a job, and the family a home and a fresh start.
As a young man, Bohdan enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas. After leaving the service, he moved to Baltimore, where he would become an industrial mechanic, marry his wife Halyna, and together start and raise a family. Bohdan was always an active member of the Ukrainian-American community in Baltimore, serving as an officer of the Ukrainian Self-Reliance Credit Union and performing in the St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church Choir, among many other roles within local Ukrainian-American cultural and civic institutions.
In 1978, Bohdan and his family moved to Berlin, Maryland, so that Bohdan could help his father expand his poultry farm and gradually transition into retirement. For years Bohdan was among the most outstanding producers for Perdue Farms. He was also active in the small but proud Ukrainian-American community on the Eastern Shore. In his spare time, Bohdan passionately followed developments in U.S. and Ukrainian politics and international relations, voraciously reading materials from a wide variety of sources. He proudly sent his three children off to college and instilled in them and his grandchildren a strong commitment to honesty, hard work, and dedication to family. He was always grateful for the opportunities that the United States had given him and his family, and he felt strongly that keeping well informed and being active in the democratic process were key to keeping the American dream alive and well.
Bohdan is survived by his daughter Teresa Tyndall; his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Denise Macuk; his son Mark Macuk; his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Matthew and Olivia Tyndall; and his grandson Daniel Tyndall. Bohdan was predeceased by his wife Halyna and their eldest son Bohdan. A service in memory of Bohdan's life will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland, on Saturday, January 25th, at noon. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00 am until noon.
In lieu of flowers a donation in his memory can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc., 1206 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020