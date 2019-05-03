|
|
Bonnie Ellen Frey
Delmar - Bonnie Ellen Frey, 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 peacefully at Delmar Villa Assisted Living. Born on November 19, 1934 in Roane County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Orvill and Elsie Westfall.
Bonnie is survived by three daughters, Terry Harrison of Delmar, DE, Rona Stelzer of Westerville, OH, and Melissa Antoniano of Westerville, OH; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is preceded by father, Orvill Westfall, mother, Elsie Westfall, and loving husband, Gene Frey.
In lieu of flowers donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019