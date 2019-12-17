Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Bonnie Kay Eby

Princess Anne - Bonnie Kay Eby, 64 of here passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Salisbury Nursing Home.

Born in Salisbury, MD on August 24th, 1955, she is the daughter of Josephine (Evans) Eby and the late Paul Martin Eby. Bonnie had worked at Calvin B. Taylor bank and later as a secretary for Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City, MD.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David Martin Eby and Jonathan M. Eby.

Bonnie is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins and friends.

A private graveside service was held on December 12, 2019 at Quinton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, MD 21853. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
