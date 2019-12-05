Services
REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME
144 E STATE ST
Quarryville, PA 17566
(717) 786-3272
Bonnie L. Kammerer

Bonnie L. Kammerer

Holtwood, PA & Chincoteague - Bonnie L. Kammerer, 77, of Holtwood PA and Chincoteague, VA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 unexpectedly in Salisbury, MD. She was the widow of Howard Dennis Kammerer who passed away in 2006.

Bonnie enjoyed the beach and cooking. She was a worthy matron Order of Eastern Star.

Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Dora Mae Reynolds Good.

She is survived by children, Cindy L. Rohrer (Terry), Millsboro, DE, Dennis C. Kammerer (Suszette), Holtwood, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday from 10-11:00 AM. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019
