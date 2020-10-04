Bonnie M. Messick
Salisbury - Bonnie M. Messick, 75, of Salisbury, MD., passed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 and joined her beloved husband of 39 years, Daniel James Messick, Sr. Born on June 29, 1945 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nannearl Danner.
Professionally, Bonnie served as an Interior Decorator for many years. She and her best friend, Penny Tuttle, co-owned Hungry's restaurant on Rt. 50 in Salisbury. She loved the Statler Brothers music. She enjoyed dining out and making new friends wherever she went.
Bonnie is survived by a daughter, Angela Ness; two step-daughters, Laurie Messick, Tammy Vance; one step son, Daniel Messick, Jr. eight grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, Josh, Billy, Cassandra, Christopher, Catey, and Cody; seven great grandchildren, Aaron, Alexa, Savannah, Lillith, Owen, Isabelle and Dawson; sisters, Connie Harrison, Iris Smith, Jackie Bowman and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Allen LaBrush; stepsons, Wesley Messick and Benjamin Hall; her biological mother, Betty Shipley; brother, Eddie Albrecht and her biological father Melvin Richard Bowers.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Homes PA 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD 21804.
