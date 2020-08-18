Branden Bibbins



PARKSLEY - Branden Bibbins, age 17, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Maryland. A private family viewing is scheduled on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and a public viewing is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at First Corinthian Holiness Church, 2100 McMichael Avenue, Pocomoke, MD, where friends may view from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.



Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask and comply with safe social distancing.











