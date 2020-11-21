Brandon Lee Ennis
Salisbury - Brandon Lee Ennis, 37, left this world on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in Salisbury. He was born May 26, 1983 in Salisbury, the son of Gary Lee Ennis of Delmar and Joy Elaine Andrews of Salisbury.
Brandon graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 2001 where he was a vital part of the varsity tennis team all four years. After high school he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Salisbury University. Brandon, a Salisbury native, began his career in accounting at GBMC in Baltimore before working for over thirteen years at Big Four public accounting firms, initially in Baltimore and more recently in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. Having served his previous firms in the capacity of senior manager, Brandon returned to the shore in February of this year where he accepted the job as C.E.O. of Lower Shore Enterprises, Inc. It was a job unlike his previous positions with the larger, corporate jobs, and he quickly fell in love with his co-workers and all those who LSE strives to help. Brandon was an avid sports fan, golfer and a faithful Dallas Cowboys fan. He will be remembered for his love of music, his devotion to his son and his family and his charismatic smile and witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his father, Gary Lee Ennis and wife Stephanie; his mother, Joy Elaine Andrews; his son, Austin Lee Ennis; his sister, Brittany "Britt" Ennis and her son, Preston; his grandmother, Helen Andrews; and not to be forgotten, his girlfriend and companion, Jennifer Dennis.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. For those that attend the visitation, you are welcome to gather afterwards at the Delmar VFW where the service will be shown on a livestream and family will be having food and fellowship following their private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Lower Shore Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 1692, Salisbury, MD 21802-1692.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.