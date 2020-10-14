1/1
Brenda A. Stewart
1944 - 2020
Brenda A. Stewart

Delmar - Brenda A. Stewart, age 75, of Delmar died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Robert J. Quillen and Frances Myrtle (Joseph) Quillen Hudson and step-father, the late Winamore Hudson.

Brenda retired from Mid Atlantic Cleaning Service and was a member of the Senior Center in Laurel.

She is survived by a son, Robert E. Spady Jr. of Nanticoke, MD; three daughters, Fran A. Carey and husband Mitchell of Delmar, Angela M. Boyer and husband George of Delmar and Barbara L. Hine and husband Chad of Lake Charles, LA; two sisters, Beatrice Frisch of Salisbury and Rose Horner of Berlin and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Thomas Quillen, Robert Quillen, Margaret Pusey and Cecile Quillen.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 15 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor Danny Tice officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Pittsville Cemetery.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Charlotte and Ken Hine
Acquaintance
