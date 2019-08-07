Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Community Center at the Pocomoke City Firehouse
1410 Market Street
Pocomoke City, MD
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Center at the Pocomoke City Firehouse
Interment
Following Services
Bethany Methodist Cemetery
Pocomoke City, MD
Brenda Gail Tatterson Gladding

Brenda Gail Tatterson Gladding Obituary
Brenda Gail Tatterson Gladding

Pocomoke City - Pocomoke City- Brenda Gail Tatterson Gladding, 64, of Pocomoke City, Maryland passed from life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Snow Hill, Maryland, she was the oldest daughter of the late Donald and Pearle Tatterson. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Edward "Dicky" Gladding of 36 years, siblings Erle Tatterson of Pocomoke Maryland, Beth Parish of Baltimore, Maryland, sons Thomas, of Pocomoke, Maryland, Jonathan and his wife Hannah of LaVale, Maryland and Matthew of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as three grandchildren, whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald Tatterson of Snow Hill.

Following college and a brief career in the Women's Professional Basketball League, Gail settled with her husband in Pocomoke City where she taught and coached the girls basketball team at Pocomoke High School for 25 years.

Gail was known as a basketball player with great talent. She began in ninth grade and would be a passion for the rest of her life. She played four years at Snow Hill High School where she held Maryland State records for her achievements, including being inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. At Salisbury State she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990 where she was ranked sixth all-time in scoring with 1168 points and 4th in rebounds with 567. Upon graduating, Gail went to Eastern Kentucky University for her Masters in Physical Education. While there she was a graduate assistant coach for the women's basketball team. After leaving Kentucky she earned a spot on The New Jersey Gems, a team in the newly formed Women's Professional Basketball League where she was an All Star and led the Gems in scoring and rebounds with a per game average of 20.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. According to the New York Times she holds a Women's professional record that still stands today- the most personal fouls committed in one season with 179 fouls.

In 1985 she returned to Salisbury University as the women's coach for three years before retiring to raise her children. She returned to coaching in 1991, becoming the Head Coach of the women's team at Pocomoke High School. Here she would remain for 25 years and coach 447 games. Under her guidance the teams won 11 regional titles, 5 Bayside Conference titles and one Maryland State Championship.

Her students, players, parents, colleagues and friends will remember Gail, for her dry wit, mental toughness and enduring diplomacy.

A scholarship in her honor will be established at Pocomoke High School. Donations may be sent to the Bookkeeper, 1817 Old Virginia RD Pocomoke, Maryland 21851 Attn: Gladding Scholarship.

Donations may go to Coastal Hospice at P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Maryland 21802. Gail thanks her Sisters-in-law, her friends, family and the community as a whole for concerns and care as well as help for her and her family in the final months her battle. She is forever grateful.

Family and friends will gather to pay their respects on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from Noon until 2:00PM at the Community Center at the Pocomoke City Firehouse, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. The funeral service will start at 2:00PM. Interment will follow in Bethany Methodist Cemetery in Pocomoke City.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 7, 2019
