|
|
Brenda Lee Daugherty
Eden - Brenda Lee Watson Daugherty, 68, died Friday, July 26,2019 at her home in Eden, MD. Born and raised in Mt. Vernon, she was a daughter of Catherine Dreyer Watson and the late Cecil Edward Watson.
She attended Goldey Beacom after Washington High School and became an excellent stenographer.
There are many memories of her growing up singing with her sisters in church for several years.
Shortly after her marriage she decided to dedicate her life to motherhood and homemaking. She was carefree, joyful, fun and very generous and selfless. She had an outward love for life and enjoyed every moment. She never met a stranger.
She spent much time caring for her flowers and gardening was her hobby.
She is survived by three children, Warren Tilton, III ofMt. Vernon, Stephen Daugherty (LaTessa) of Lexington Park, and Tara Altman (Robert) of Barnwell, SC . , a brother Dale Watson (Silvia) of Salisbury, two sisters both ofMt. Vernon, Marlene McIntyre (Ron) and Carla Colvin. Grandchildren, Lauren Tilton, Shawnie Daugherty, Isaiah Altman, Elijah Altman, Malachi Altman and Nehemiah
Altman. Also several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her precious pups, Baby and Diamond.
She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Barnwell, SC while visiting family and watched the service faithfully online while at home.
The funeral service will be held at the Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00. The Rev. Tim Shawyer will officiate.
Interment will be at Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 9988 Dunbarton Blvd, Barnwell, SC 29812.
Published in The Daily Times from July 30 to Aug. 7, 2019