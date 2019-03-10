|
Brenda Lee Hamilton
Salisbury - Brenda Lee Hamilton, 77, of Salisbury passed away on March 5, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Pete and Edna Dorman on May 27, 1941, in Salisbury, MD. Brenda graduated from Wicomico High School in 1959.
She married the late Craig Hamilton on January 3, 1984 and lived in Fox, Arkansas for 31 years. She relocated to Salisbury in 2015.
Brenda is survived by her son Robert Nicholson (Carol), a daughter Penny Martin (Chris), and granddaughter Elizabeth Martin, a dear friend Peggy Patchin, and her beloved dog, Reba. Brenda leaves us many beautiful memories.
Services will be private in Fox, Arkansas.
Donations can be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019