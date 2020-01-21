|
Brenda Morris
Salisbury - Brenda C. Morris, 79, of Salisbury died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Born in Salisbury on November 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Frances Coulbourne.
Brenda graduated from Wicomico High School in 1959. That same year she married her sweetheart, Kenny. Brenda managed the Buck's Buster Brown Shoe Store in the Salisbury Mall from 1969 through 1984. Following that she worked as a medical office/records assistant in several medical offices throughout Salisbury. Between 2006 and 2009 she worked at Holloways Funeral Home before finally retiring. Brenda was a woman of great faith and a longtime member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Edward Morris; a daughter, Cynthia A. Morris of Delmar, MD; a son, Norman F. Morris of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Jedidiah C. Allard and Sadie R. Allard both of Delmar, MD; two brothers, Dr. John Routenberg (Patti) and James Coulbourne both of Salisbury and a sister, Ann Beth Perry (Eric) of Hardwood, MD.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Brenda's name to or to Dr. David Jeremiah's Turning Point Ministries.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020