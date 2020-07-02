1/1
Brenda Sue Pruitt
Brenda Sue Pruitt

Salisbury - Brenda Sue Parker Pruitt, 45, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of John Parker (Charlotte) and the late Edwina (Cookie) Parker.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her 4 children, Rebecca Lovett (Dustin), Ronald Lovett II, Kristen Powell, Katie Parker (Dante); 5 grandchildren, Chase, Thomas, Kynley, Kyla, and Xilen all of Salisbury; 3 sisters, Lisa Nye, Beverly McIntyre (John), Ruth Houlihan (Patrick); step-sister Maryann Bradley; several nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Edwina C. Parker and her husband Stephen F. Pruitt. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD 21804.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
