Brenda Sue PruittSalisbury - Brenda Sue Parker Pruitt, 45, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of John Parker (Charlotte) and the late Edwina (Cookie) Parker.In addition to her father, she is survived by her 4 children, Rebecca Lovett (Dustin), Ronald Lovett II, Kristen Powell, Katie Parker (Dante); 5 grandchildren, Chase, Thomas, Kynley, Kyla, and Xilen all of Salisbury; 3 sisters, Lisa Nye, Beverly McIntyre (John), Ruth Houlihan (Patrick); step-sister Maryann Bradley; several nieces and nephews.Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Edwina C. Parker and her husband Stephen F. Pruitt. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD 21804.