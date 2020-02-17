|
Brent R. Greever
Salisbury - Brent Russell Greever, 66, passed peacefully under hospice care at home on February 13, 2020. Born on July 22, 1953, in Park Forest, Illinois, he was the oldest son of the late Noel J. Greever and the late Pearl C. Schell Greever.
Brent spent his early years in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland as necessitated by his father's career as a sales engineer. After his family settled in Severna Park, Maryland, during his teen years, Brent graduated from Severna Park High School in 1972.
Following his parents to Florida upon their retirement, he spent nearly 20 years in Sebastian and Melbourne, Florida.
In 2000, Brent relocated to Salisbury to be closer to his brother, Brian, and to his widowed mother who had moved back to Maryland some years before.
Employed mostly in the retail industry throughout his work years, he went to work at the Super Fresh and Dollar Tree when he arrived in Salisbury.
Active in sports in high school, he was a knowledgeable enthusiast for all sports. Most especially he liked baseball. The Baltimore Orioles was his favorite team.
Brent enjoyed rock 'n roll music of the 60s, 70s and 80s. The Rolling Stones was his favorite group.
He liked comedy, horror and crime drama movies. The Exorcist, Scarface and Reservoir Dogs were three all-time favorites.
Brent had a great affection for all animals, offering a home to many strays. One of his favorite pets was Desi, his orange tomcat who happened to be born on Brent's birthday. Brent loved to laugh and to have fun. He was not one to worry or to take life too seriously. Brent championed the underdog and the less fortunate. He lived his life in his own way, always honest and true to himself. He was a good man, a devoted son, a supportive brother and a genuine friend.
He leaves behind his sister-in-law, Donna Wright Foxwell, and his best friend, Cecil D. Johnson and his family - Dawn L. Moore, George and Vickie Moore, Andrew Moore and Brian J. Moore. Brent also leaves behind several cousins including Wylie Schell, Bill Schell and Deborah Gordon Cromwell. He wished to recognize his friendships with William Harp, Mark Stull and Michael Radcliff.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian N. Greever, who passed away in 2013. A good friend and second mom (Cecil's mother), Jeannie Cline Broughton passed in November 2019.
Special thank yous to everyone at Coastal Hospice for their care and compassion, as well as Dr. Waris, Dr. James Gaul and Dr. Claudia Arumala for their kindness.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020