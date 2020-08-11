1/1
Brian Hastings
1968 - 2020
Brian Hastings

Willards - Brian R Hastings of Willards Maryland, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020.

He was born December 2, 1968 to Robert & Linda Hastings, He worked as security at the Dunes Manor Hotel and Suites in Ocean City MD. Brian was involved in his community, he was a former member of the Ocean City pipe and drum band. He took pride in his Celtic heritage, and played the highland bagpipes. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping and researching his family ancestry.

Brian is preceded in death by his father Robert Hastings and beloved wife Karen (Trent) Hastings.

He is survived by his mother Linda Hastings, brother Christopher Hastings, sister Christine & husband John Mooneyhan, Fiancée Kim Shockley, uncles Roland & Roxanne Williams, Calvin & Mary Williams and beloved pets Bently & Ava.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 3 pm on August 13 at The Burbage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on August 14 at 11:00am in the Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ocean City Pipe & Drum Band.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
