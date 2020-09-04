Brian J. Moore
Salisbury - Brian James Moore, 62, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 3, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home, where he had been residing for the past year.
Born in Salisbury on October 29, 1957, Brian was the son of the late George M. Moore, Sr. and Jeannie Cline Moore Broughton. His stepfather, George W. Broughton and a nephew, George M. Moore, III preceded him in death.
Brian worked as an iron worker at Lewis Steel Products in Salisbury and Crystal Steel in Delmar and prior to his disability he worked for Jean and Ken's Flowers. He loved playing horseshoes, crabbing and fishing. He especially enjoyed cheering on the Redskins and whoever played the Cowboys. His friendly demeanor and character afforded him many friends in his lifetime. Brian lived a full life with his 62 years on earth.
Brian is leaving behind his loving sister, Dawn L. Moore of Delmar, MD, who he worshipped and was not only a sister but a best friend as well. Also surviving are Brian's brothers, Cecil D. Johnson and George M. Moore, Jr and his wife Vicki, all of Salisbury. He also leaves behind nephews, Andrew S. Moore and Michael Wayne Vincent, Jr., 2 great-nieces, a great nephew, a great-great niece and 3 great-great nephews and a few cousins. Brian also leaves a very dear friend, Donna Cecil, who was a frequent visitor at the nursing home.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. The Reverend Howard Travers will officiate.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Wicomico Nursing Home for the dedicated and loving care shown to Brian and his family during the past year. Memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to Wicomico Nursing Home, 900 Booth Street, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.