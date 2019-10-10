|
Brianna Jade Merritt
Chincoteague - Brianna Jade Merritt, 11, of Chincoteague, passed away on October 7, 2019 at her residence, after a courageous fight with cancer.
Born on December 9, 2007 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of Brandy Jo Terrell (Mike Terrell) and Josh Merritt (Amber Novack), all of Chincoteague.
Brianna loved playing Fortnite with friends, doing many art projects, boogie boarding, skateboarding, gymnastics and softball. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Encouraging everyone to do acts of kindness, her generous and caring personality will be forever missed. She leaves behind a community which she touched with her fighting spirit and generous heart.
Other than her parents, Brianna is survived by brothers, Jayden Merritt of Chincoteague, Troy Terrell and Steven Terrell; sisters, Madison Hudgins of Chincoteague and Allie Passwaiter; grandparents, Philip Martin of Bloxom, Angie Linton of Sanford, Joshua and Anita Merritt of Chincoteague, Aquilla Brink Scott and Judy Kaldahl; aunts and uncles, Alex Martin, Aaron Martin, Bethany Brooks, Hunter Merritt, Shawn Merritt, Wendy Kranjniak and Rachel Chandler; her special "twin" cousin, Cameron Merritt; and several other cousins, nephews, a niece and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 3:00 PM from the Chincoteague Church of God in Chincoteague with Rev. Kevin Stanley officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends Saturday Evening from 6-8PM at the church.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Forever Fierce Foundation, 6318 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224, or www.foreverfiercefoundation.org.
Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019