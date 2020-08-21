Brooks Lee Sterling, Jr.



Brooks Lee Sterling Jr., was born on January 14, 1959 in Lynchburg, VA and died Saturday August 15 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake after a two year illness.



He graduated in 1977 from J.M. Bennett HS. He played varsity Soccer for 4 years as well as playing saxophone in the marching, concert, jazz bands for 4 years.



At Brandywine College he played varsity soccer and was a member of Sigma Mu Sigma fraternity. Lee graduated in 1979 with a degree in Hotel-Restaurant Management. He furthered his education at Florida International University in Miami FL.



He worked at restaurants and hotels in Miami FL, Ocean City and Salisbury MD.



Lee volunteered for over 20 years at The Ward Museum of Wild Fowl Art and at The Ward World Competition in Ocean City MD.



Lee is predeceased by his father Brooks Lee Sterling Sr and his step father John Suthowski.



Lee is survived by his mother Ann Brittingham Suthowski, brother Kirk Sterling, nieces and nephews Hannah, Alex and Abby Sterling and two lifelong special friends Don Jenkins and Tim Cormeir. Lee was a member of Bethesda UMC.



A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Fruitland campus, 620 West Main Street, Fruitland MD, 21826 on Saturday, August 29th. Visitation will be at 1:30 with services beginning at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Dr.Dan Rich and Dana Stauffer.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury MD, 21802.









