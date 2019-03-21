|
|
Bruce G. Hastings
Mardela Springs - Bruce G. Hastings, 65, of Mardela Springs, passed away at his home on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 30, 1953 in Salisbury, a son of the late Gardner H. and Eileen Bertha (Lewis) Hastings.
Bruce worked as a gas pump technician and installer for JCV in Salisbury, a job he excelled at for 19 years. He was good at fixing things and enjoyed small motor repairs. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved rock fishing and deer hunting. Bruce was also an animal lover and had a special place in his heart for his many dogs. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and ability to make those around him smile.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan R. Hastings; daughters, Cynthia M. Hastings, Lori Hastings (Rob Ennis), and Stacie Ennis (Greg); a son, Scott A. Hastings (fiancée, Megan); step-children, William M. Willey, Jr. and Michelle Willey (fiancé, Dave); grandchildren, Bradley, Alexis, Taylor, Kayla and several others; a great granddaughter, Riley; sisters, Joyce Bowden (Roland) and Charlotte Dinkel; and a brother, Edwin Hastings (Teresa). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bruce J. "B.J." Hastings.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, where family and friends may call from 11:00 to 12:00. Pastor Bill Cropper will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or by visiting https://coastalhospice.org .
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2019