1/1
Bruce Martin Wax
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Martin Wax

Salisbury - Bruce Martin Wax, 66, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Anchorage Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury.

He was born on August 28, 1954 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Ralph Wax and Dorothy Louise Wax.

Bruce worked as a drywall finisher for 30 years and owned and operated Wax Drywall. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, SueAnn Wax; a daughter, Heidi Marie Rouane; grandchildren, Jessica Wax, Madisyn Wax, and Nicholas Wax-Meigel; brothers, Ricky M. Wax (Linda) and Darrell Wax; nieces, Krystal Crisp and Brittany DeWitt; and a nephew, Ralph Wax.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Webster Wax; and a brother, Ralph E. Wax.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Christ Evangelistic Church, 9802 Camp Road, Laurel, DE.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved