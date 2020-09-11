Bruce Martin Wax
Salisbury - Bruce Martin Wax, 66, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Anchorage Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury.
He was born on August 28, 1954 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Ralph Wax and Dorothy Louise Wax.
Bruce worked as a drywall finisher for 30 years and owned and operated Wax Drywall. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, SueAnn Wax; a daughter, Heidi Marie Rouane; grandchildren, Jessica Wax, Madisyn Wax, and Nicholas Wax-Meigel; brothers, Ricky M. Wax (Linda) and Darrell Wax; nieces, Krystal Crisp and Brittany DeWitt; and a nephew, Ralph Wax.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Webster Wax; and a brother, Ralph E. Wax.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Christ Evangelistic Church, 9802 Camp Road, Laurel, DE.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.