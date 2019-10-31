|
Bruce P. Peters, Sr.
Kutztown, PA - Bruce P. Peters Sr., 84, of Kutztown, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.
Born September 3, 1935 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, he was the son of the late Cathrine (Walk) and Edwin Peters. He and his wife of 20 years, Margaret M. (Morris) Apostolos-Peters, were married on August 18, 1999.
Bruce was employed with George Y. Brubaker Heating Repair Services, Kutztown and later went out on his own doing heating and air conditioning repairs. Earlier in his career, Bruce was a taxi driver and worked for the US Postal Service, both in New York. He attended Hastings High School in New York.
Bruce attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, Breinigsville for many years. He and Margaret also led church services at Kutztown Manor and Manor Care, Reading. He was a member of Gideons International and loved traveling with Margaret, especially on their cruises, and driving on their yearly trips to Pigeon Forge, TN.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Margaret, are his five children, Catherine R. (Peters) Bortz, wife of Ronald L. Bortz Sr., Kutztown, Bruce P. Peters, Jr., Conshohocken, PA, Susan R. Peters, Kutztown, Barbara M. (Peters) Castaneda, Fogelsville and Joseph H. Peters, husband of Sandra A. (Bleiler) Peters, Pittston, PA. He is also survived by his grandchil dren, Alyssa, Elizabeth, Ashleigh, Jason, Anthony, Angel and Joseph and by his great-grandchildren, Regina, Gabriel, Jacob and Brehson.
Along with his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandson, Ronald L. Bortz Jr. and by his siblings, John, Bobby, Lorraine, June and Buddy.
A Funeral Service was held for Bruce on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. A graveside service for Bruce will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Bruce and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019