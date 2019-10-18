|
|
Bruce Terry Bivens
Berlin - Bruce Terry Bivens, age 72 died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Wingate, NC, he was the son of the late Bruce and Ruby Edens Bivens. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Dava J. Bivens and sons, Hunter Bivens and his wife Johanna of Santa Cruz, CA, and Nick Bivens and his fiancée Kimberly of Philadelphia, PA. There is one granddaughter, Miranda Bivens. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Ellene Fleishman, brother-in-law, Richard Fleishman, and niece Gabrielle Fleishman. He also leaves his devoted dogs, J.P Morgan and Tinkie.
After serving 4 years in the United State Coast Guard, he graduated from University of NC, Chapel Hill, then earned his Masters degree in journalism from Penn State University, and his MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Terry loved both fields- and was highly successful in both. He was a Pulitzer Prize nominee for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and later, a highly ranked financial managing director at Bean, Stearns and J.P. Morgan in New York. But what he was most proud of were his 2 sons, not only for their achievements, but for the remarkable men they became. A devoted husband, he cherished his wife Dava, and family. His love was boundless for all who were fortunate to be part of his life.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 19th at their home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com A donation in his memory may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626, Cockeysville, MD, 21030, Suite A. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019