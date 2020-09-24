1/1
Bryan Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Powell

Melfa - Bryan Keith Powell, 62, of Melfa, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. A native of Painter, VA, he was the son of the late James Lee Powell, Sr. and the late Jean Harris Powell. He was president and owner of Eastern Shore Termite Company and a member of Central Lodge #300 AF&AM.

Bryan is survived by two sons, George Keith "Gee" Powell of Lynchburg, VA, and Ryan Keith Powell and his wife, Elizabeth, of Onancock, VA; a sister, Pat Nottingham and her husband, John Lee, of Keller, VA; two brothers, James Lee Powell, Jr. and his wife, Ginny, of Painter, and Brent Powell and his wife, Kendra of Melfa; three grandchildren, Madison Grace Powell and Ella Mae Powell, both of Onancock, and Harbor Finn Powell of Lynchburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Trent Powell.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12:00PM, at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Rob Kelly and Kendra Powell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved