|
|
Bryce Norwood Truitt
Whaleyville - Bryce Norwood Truitt, age 87, of Whaleyville died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Mr. Truitt was born in Whaleyville and was the son of the late Joseph Truitt and Achsah (Holloway) King.
He was a retired horse trainer and a member of U.S. Trotting Association.
He is survived by a son, Randy N. Truitt and wife Dawn of Whaleyville, his companion, Priscilla Nock; two step-daughters, Crystal Nock (Jay Tapman) and Dawn Elliott; six grandchildren, Kristi Reichner, Zachary Truitt, Shara Taylor, Samantha Elliott, Jesssica Elliott, Logan Tapman; two great-grandchildren, Trevor Reichner and Cameron Taylor; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Truitt and a half brother, George King.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda M. Truitt in 1985; a son, Bryce A. Truitt; three brothers, Bryan O. Truitt, Joseph Dick Truitt, and Charles Truitt; two sisters, Doris Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor and a grandson, Shane Truitt.
A graveside service will be held 11am on Monday, November 25 at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019