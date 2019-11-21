Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Bryce Truitt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dale Cemetery
Whaleyville, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryce Truitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryce Norwood Truitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryce Norwood Truitt Obituary
Bryce Norwood Truitt

Whaleyville - Bryce Norwood Truitt, age 87, of Whaleyville died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Mr. Truitt was born in Whaleyville and was the son of the late Joseph Truitt and Achsah (Holloway) King.

He was a retired horse trainer and a member of U.S. Trotting Association.

He is survived by a son, Randy N. Truitt and wife Dawn of Whaleyville, his companion, Priscilla Nock; two step-daughters, Crystal Nock (Jay Tapman) and Dawn Elliott; six grandchildren, Kristi Reichner, Zachary Truitt, Shara Taylor, Samantha Elliott, Jesssica Elliott, Logan Tapman; two great-grandchildren, Trevor Reichner and Cameron Taylor; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Truitt and a half brother, George King.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda M. Truitt in 1985; a son, Bryce A. Truitt; three brothers, Bryan O. Truitt, Joseph Dick Truitt, and Charles Truitt; two sisters, Doris Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor and a grandson, Shane Truitt.

A graveside service will be held 11am on Monday, November 25 at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -