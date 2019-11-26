|
Burton "Burt" Gordy
Salisbury - Burton "Burt" Gordy, 86, of Salisbury MD passed away in his home on Thursday November 21, 2019. Born in Eden, MD on Sept 4, 1933 he was the son of the late William Burton and Grace Elizabeth Gordy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nalia White Gordy and his son, John William Gordy. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma Gordy Jones (William) and Marguerite Gordy Smith ( Raymond); and a brother John Samuel Gordy.
He is survived by his son Charles "Chuck" Gordy (Elaine), his grandchildren: Monica Gordy Polizzi ( Justin), Cara Gordy, Chad Gordy (Meegan), Josh Gordy and Jake Gordy. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Madison and Savannah Gordy, several nieces and nephews and a very special friend and close companion, Nancy Scott of Fruitland.
Burton graduated from Wicomico High School in 1951 where he loved playing the tuba in the high school band. As a young father to support his family, he worked at both Watson's Smokehouse and the Dupont Company in Seaford. This led to working for the City of Salisbury Public Works Department and advancing his way to draftsman in the engineering office. With this work he gained an interest in land surveying and became a self- taught surveyor who was quite proud that he passed the licensing test on his first examination. Upon obtaining a professional surveyors license, he was self- employed for several years having surveyed many of Salisbury's well known subdivisions including Kilbirnie, Deer Harbour, and Fox Chase. At one point, Milford Twilley hired him because of Burton's growing reputation as a sought after surveyor. Eventually, Wicomico County Public Works Department hired Burton where he retired in 1999 as Assistant Superintendent after 18 years of service. His attention to detail and drive for perfection served him well in his professional responsibilities as his signature can be seen on many subdivision plats.
As if his days weren't full enough, along the way Burton found time to co-own and operate Gordy's Pantry and Petrol in Fruitland with his wife Nalia and son John. He was a life time member of Saint John's United Methodist Church since 1946 and was an active member of the Methodist Men's Group.
He loved his long association with the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, its members and volunteers as he served with distinction and was a Life Member. In June of 2019 he was awarded with the Governor's Citation for 65 years of service. In addition, he served on the Wicomico County Fire Police for 32 years.
Burton was well known in the community in which he lived and served. Everywhere he went he was recognized and spoken to with admiration and respect. But his greatest achievement was his undying love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Sunday December 1, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. There will be a visitation with family from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. The service is at 3:00. A reception will follow the service at 4:30PM at Saint John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland, MD. Internment will take place on Monday December 2, 2019 at Wicomico Memorial Park at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions may be made in Burton's memory to The Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 70, Fruitland, MD 21826 or to Saint John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 236, Fruitland, MD 21826.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019