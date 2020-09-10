1/1
Caleb Michael Schmitt
1992 - 2020
Caleb Michael Schmitt

Salisbury - Caleb Michael Schmitt, 27, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his home.

He was born on November 9, 1992 in Salisbury. Caleb attended Wor-Wic Community College. He was very smart, loved to read and learn about history. He always enjoyed being outside, whether he was riding his bike or hiking. But most of all, Caleb was adored by his niece and nephews and he loved each of them very, very much! He also enjoyed working alongside his father in their family business, Delmarva Painting.

He is survived by his parents, Frank and Shannon Schmitt of Salisbury; sisters, Michaela Travis (Marvin Travis), Hannah Schmitt (Ryan Townsend), and Chloe Schmitt (Billy Donalds) all of Salisbury; grandparents, Wayne and Tammy Doughtie of Newport, NC, Terry Francis of Chincoteague, VA, and John and Norma Forbush of Salisbury; great grandmother, Hallie Francis of Chincoteague, VA; aunts, Terri Francis and Michele White; uncle, Mike White; niece, Kayleigh Schmitt-Travis; nephews, Carter Lee Travis and Camden Michael Travis; and several special cousins, great aunts and uncles.

Caleb was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Barbara Bowden, grandfather, George "Poppy" Butera, and his best friend, Tyler Shores.

A memorial service will be held at Delmarva Evangelistic Church In Salisbury, MD on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to the family to help with expenses. Please make all checks payable to Michele White. Contributions can be mailed to 30777 Dagsboro Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
