Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Holiness Church
1130 Old Virginia Rd.
Pocomok, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Holiness Church
1130 Old Virginia Rd
Pocomoke, MD
Calvin Costen Obituary
Pocomoke - Calvin Q. Costen, 61, of Pocomoke, MD, departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland.

Born in Pocomoke, Maryland, Calvin was the son of the late Katie L. and Charles Q. Costen. He was known as "CC, Bear, and QC" by his family and friends. He was married to the Deborah Pritchett. Calvin was employed at Happy Jacks Pancake House in Ocean City, MD for twenty years or more.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity United Holiness Church, Pocomoke, MD, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2PM. Family and friends may call on Friday at the church from noon until time of the service.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, wife, Deborah Pritchett Costen; his son, Vance O Costen; two step-daughters, Sherita and Becky Pritchett; two stepsons, Michael and Anthony Pritchett; a sister, Anna Holden; two brothers, Thomas and Donald Costen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019
