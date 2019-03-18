|
Calvin D. Hastings
Berlin - Berlin, Md
Calvin Dale Hastings, age 89, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the lake in Salisbury. Born in Berlin he was the son of the late Lambert Hastings and Roxie Mae Parsons Hastings. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Grace Quillen Hastings, and two daughters, Teresa "Teri" Strope of Salisbury, and Kathie Herrmann and her husband Edward of Salisbury. There are two grandchildren, Adam Ruark and Jessica Hunter and her husband Steven of Parsonsburg He was proceeded in death by his grandson Christopher Ruark. He is also survived by a sister Irma Littleton.
Mr. Hastings had been a poultry grower and driver with Berlin Milling Company and Perdue Farm for many years. He was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy in Salisbury.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2pm at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Jason Miltz will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown.
Donations may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, P.O. Box 3862,
Tilghman Road, Salisbury MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2019