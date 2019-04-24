Calvin Dwaine Lubben



Pocomoke City - Calvin Dwaine Lubben, 60, died peacefully at his Pocomoke City home, on Monday, April 22, 2019 with his devoted wife of 33 years at his side. Born on September 25, 1958 in Grand Rapids, MI, he was a son of Ann Lubben and the late Peter Lubben.



Cal, as he was affectionately known, attended Calvin College and University of Michigan where he earned a degree in forestry. Cal served as the former president of the Maryland Board of Forestry. One of his happiest memories was the 6 weeks he spent hiking the Appalachian Trail with his father and his brother Tim. Cal was one of Harvest Power's longest tenured employees, where he worked as a plant manager. Cal was an outdoor enthusiast and an avid hunter, but above all loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his family. Cal was a loving father who never let an opportunity pass to teach his children a life lesson or to let them know how much he loved them.



In addition to his mother, Ann Lubben of Kalamazoo, MI, he is survived by his wife, Melody Maracle Lubben; one daughter, Lauren DaCosta and her husband Miguel of Bethlehem, PA; one son, Seth Lubben of Baltimore, MD; three sisters, Beth Van Dam (Chip) of Grand Rapids, MI, Judy Greydanus (Jamie) of Corvallis, OR and Carla Workman (Mike) of Alto, MI; two brothers, Tim Lubben (Joan) of Mitchell, SD and Joel Lubben (Rhonda) of Mattawan. MI; his mother-in-law, Shirley Layton of Pocomoke City; his father-in-law, Brant Maracle of Ontario Canada, and one brother-in-law, Barry Maracle (Tammy) and their children; his sister-in-law, Amy Sopourn (Gary) and many extended family members and loved ones.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Spencer Calvin Reid Lubben in 2017.



A Celebration of Cal's Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 1519 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastors Lee Webb and Bob Blevins will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spencer Lubben Scholarship. Donations may be sent to the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore at 1324 Bellmont Ave Suite 401 Salisbury MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.