Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Calvin Smack
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stevenson United Methodist Church
123 N. Main Street
Berlin, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Stevenson United Methodist Church
123 N. Main Street
Berlin, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Smack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin E. Smack Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin E. Smack Jr. Obituary
Calvin E. Smack, Jr.

Ocean City/Berlin - Calvin Elton Smack Jr., age 72, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born and raised in Berlin, he was the son of the late Calvin Elton Smack Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Baker Smack. He is survived by his wife Diane Smack, and daughters Stephanie Mervine and her husband Mark, and Natalie Long and her husband Jon. He was an adored grandfather to Paige and Evan Long. Also surviving are two brothers, Tommy Smack and his wife Angela of Cape St. Claire MD, and Ronnie Smack and his wife Charlotte of Berlin, Ruth Phillips, mother of his children, his nephews, David, Chris, Brian, and nieces, Elizabeth and Sarah.

Mr. Smack was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, class of 1964 and had served in the United States Navy on the USS Sierra. Later, he worked as an electrician in the family business and with Sonny Adkins. Calvin was an avid fisherman and golfer, and animal lover, but most of all, he cherished his family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main Street in Berlin. Viewing will be from 11 until 12:00 PM. Celebrant Art Scott will officiate. Internment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to: the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City MD, 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now