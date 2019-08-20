|
Calvin E. Smack, Jr.
Ocean City/Berlin - Calvin Elton Smack Jr., age 72, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born and raised in Berlin, he was the son of the late Calvin Elton Smack Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Baker Smack. He is survived by his wife Diane Smack, and daughters Stephanie Mervine and her husband Mark, and Natalie Long and her husband Jon. He was an adored grandfather to Paige and Evan Long. Also surviving are two brothers, Tommy Smack and his wife Angela of Cape St. Claire MD, and Ronnie Smack and his wife Charlotte of Berlin, Ruth Phillips, mother of his children, his nephews, David, Chris, Brian, and nieces, Elizabeth and Sarah.
Mr. Smack was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, class of 1964 and had served in the United States Navy on the USS Sierra. Later, he worked as an electrician in the family business and with Sonny Adkins. Calvin was an avid fisherman and golfer, and animal lover, but most of all, he cherished his family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main Street in Berlin. Viewing will be from 11 until 12:00 PM. Celebrant Art Scott will officiate. Internment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to: the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City MD, 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019