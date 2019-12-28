|
|
Calvin L. Massey, III
Salisbury - Calvin L. Massey, III 72, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born September 18, 1947 he was the son of the late Calvin L. Massey, Jr. and Betty Massey.
Being an Army brat, Calvin lived many places in the United States and in Germany. He graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, OK and from Salisbury State College. He retired in 2000 as Director of Environmental Health for the Wicomico County Health Department. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury where he sang in the church choir. He loved traveling, sailing, camping, and his motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norma Massey; daughter, Jennifer Shupe and her husband Eric; grandchildren, Garrett and Gavin Shupe; and several aunts, cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher A. Massey.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11am at Bounds on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jay Hurley and Pastor Harry Weir will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 635 E Church St., Salisbury, MD 21804 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019