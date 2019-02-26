|
|
Cammie Taylor, Jr.
Princess Anne - Cammie Taylor, Jr., 62 died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his Princess Anne home.
Born in Salisbury, MD, he is the son of Betty Bivens (Brantley, Jr.) Whittington and the late Cammie Taylor, Sr.
He was a 1974 graduate of Washington High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Panama Canal Conflict, receiving an honorable discharge.
Cammie was employed at various jobs; but retired after twenty-five years of employment with the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, MD where he was a Correctional Officer (C.O. II).
He was a member of the former Waters Chapel in Kingston, MD and past member of East Gate Lodge #65, F&AM, PHA of Princess Anne.
Besides his mother and step-father, he is survived by his wife: Linda Taylor and a daughter, Cameran Taylor, both of Princess Anne, MD; two stepchildren: Christina (Robert) Mikulecky of Hinesville, GA and Jeffrey Ott of Mobile, AL; four grandchildren; one sister, three brothers, two aunts and a host of nieces and nephews.
Two sisters: Norma Palmer and Edith Taylor preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Psalmist Non-Denominational Church in Westover, MD where friends may view, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019