Capt. Stanley Daniels, Sr.
Wenona - Capt. Stanley A. Daniels Sr. (The Singing Fishing Man) of Wenona, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in his home. He was born May 31, 1942, to the late Capt. Arthur (Daddy Art) Daniels and Ladelle Webster Daniels. He enjoyed working on the water, fishing, and singing to anyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Daniels; four children, Lisa Tuel of Culpepper, Virginia, Stanley A. (Lee) Daniels and his wife, Diane, of Pocomoke, Maryland, Ted W. Daniels and his wife, Michelle, of Dames Quarter, Maryland, and Jennifer Cox and her husband, Matt, of La Plata Maryland. He is also survived by two step sons, Hillary Colonna Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Pocomoke, Maryland, and Brian Holland and his wife, Jill, of Fruitland, Maryland; brother, Reverend Robert Daniels and his wife, Janice, of Crisfield, Maryland; and sister, Virginia Hoffman and her husband, Albert, of Wenona, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Terry Daniels, and sister, Brenda Benton. There are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins, a few cats, and two dogs (Bella & Pepe).
A Memorial will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wenona, Maryland, with Pastor Dave Webster presiding.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Costal Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coastal Hospice, Post Office Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 363 Deal Island Rd, Wenona, MD 21801.
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019