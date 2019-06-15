|
Capt. Walton H. Benton
Mt. Vernon - Capt. Walton H. Benton, 71, of here passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Salisbury, MD on April 6, 1948, he was the son of the late Norman and Gloria (Tawes) Benton of Wenona. Walt was a captain of the skipjack Somerset and the fishing boat Kar Ann, working the water all his life. He was a lifetime member of the Skipjack Heritage Foundation, Inc. and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Pietroski) Benton in 2017.
He is survived by his children, Lisa (Brian) Fortune, Karen White (Kevin Shockley), and Walton Benton, Jr. (Kim), sisters Donna White (Steve Eccleston) and Bonnie Muir (Mike), brothers Clifton Benton (Wanda) and Delmas Benton (Vicki), grandchildren Jessica Pittman, Sarah Radd, Chad and Olivia White, Brookie, Colton, and Bristol Benton, mother in law Mary Pietroski, brothers in law, Joey (Karen) Pietroski, Jerry (Debbie) Pietroski and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Randy Schrock and Rev. Linwood Sonny Benton will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Asbury U.M. Church, 13263 Renshaw Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from June 15 to June 26, 2019