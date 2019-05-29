Services
Captain Patrick O'Neill

Captain Patrick O'Neill Obituary
Captain Patrick O'Neill

Berlin/Panama - Captain Patrick E. O'Neill, age 80 died on May 14, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease at CMP Hospital in Panama City, Panama. He was born oldest of three sons, in Philadelphia, to the late Emmett and Alice O'Neill. In addition to his parents, Captain was proceeded in death by his brother Daniel O'Neill, and sister-in-law Alice Fay O'Neill, and Step-Father, Robert W. Spencer.

Captain O'Neill attended Milton Hershey School, and Stephen Decatur High School, and graduated from Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS).

U S Merchant Marine Captain Patrick E. O'Neill, a U.S. Federal Pilot for more than four decades guided Super tankers, Navy Aircraft Carriers, Battle Ships and Panamax container ships through the Panama Canal, Captain O'Neill lived an amazing and fulfilled life with no regrets.

In addition to his wife Carlina of 35 years, he is survived by two children, Michele Hein and Patrick O'Neill, Jr of Dunmore, Pa, brother Gerald F. O'Neill of Salisbury. MD and three grandchildren, David, Carley and Haley Hein of Dunmore, Pa, nephews and nieces Dana Cassidy of Wisconsin, Shawn O'Neill of Sterling, Va, Jennifer O'Neill of Salisbury, MD and Heather Collicelli of Crofton, Maryland, and Joyce O'Neill of Ocean Pines. A memorial mass was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Balbo, Panama. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin, MD at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019
