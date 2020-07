Carl Dean Callison Jr.Salisbury - Carl Dean Callison, Jr., 72 of Salisbury, MD, formerly of DeWitt, IL, passed away at 12:00 PM July 9, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Health System, Salisbury, MD.Services will be 10 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Steve Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Also, there will be a celebration of life at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County Animal Shelter.Carl was born January 17, 1948 in Clinton, IL, the son of Carl Dean and Margaret Elizabeth (Chrisman) Callison, Sr.Survivors include his daughter, Christy (Steve) Cooke, Carrollton, VA, brother, Randy (Jessie Junker) Callison, Forsyth, IL, sister, Marie (Ray) Carlson, Cloquet, MN, grandchildren, William Clark, IV; Katie Witcher; Brandon & Justin Cooke, great grandchildren, Orion Clark, Vaughn & Colton Cooke, nieces & nephews, Kaci Carr, David Carlson, Pam Carlson-Jones, Paul Carlson, Denise Follett, Rochelle Landsverk, 15 great nieces and nephews, 23 great-great nieces and nephews, and his beloved sidekick lab, Rango.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jay and great nephewCarl was a farm boy at heart. After working on the family pig farm in Dewitt, he then attended Sams Technical Institute in 1967, and after graduating he moved to Salisbury, MD. He was a Manufacturing Manager at K & L Microwave and Lorch Microwave and retired from LWRC International. He was a current member of the Red Men Tony Tank Tribe #149. Along with being a past member and President of the Optimist Club of Salisbury and East Side Men's Club.Carl was always willing to listen, offer advice, or at the very least, make you laugh. You knew that if Carl was around you were going to have a good time. He was an unbelievable Dad and Pop-Pop, who always gave an abundance amount of love and support. He made you feel so very special and you knew you were the most important thing to him. His love will forever be imprinted in our hearts.The family is so thankful and blessed for his close friend and boss Richard Bernstein who worked with Carl for most all of his career.Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com