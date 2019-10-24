|
Carl W. Wilson
Carl Wayne Wilson transitioned on Monday, October 21, 2019 at home after a brief illness.
Carl was born January 19, 1931 in Salisbury, MD to the late Robert Fulton Wilson and Juanita Ellen Wilson (Peters). Carl was drafted to the military in 1952; he attained the enlisted rank of E-6. He was commissioned to 2nd Lieutenant and ultimately retired in 1976 as Captain, United States Air Force. Carl earned many awards and decorations during his military service to include a Bronze Star, Air Medal, and a Vietnam Service Medal.
In 1956, Carl met and eventually married Bessie S. Wilson (Sutton). Their first duty station together was at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington DC. Before starting their family, Bessie and Carl opened their home and hearts to much of their extended family.
Carl loved to learn and sought to advance his education; he received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. He later earned two Master of Science degrees in Counseling/Psychology and Management from the University of Illinois and Central Michigan University respectively.
After retirement, Carl pursued a second career at Delaware State University from 1976 until 1993. While there he served as a Counselor, Teacher and Administrator.
A proud life member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Carl also belonged to several organizations including the Air Force Aid Society, the American Legion and the Delaware Retirees Club. Carl was a board member for the Delaware Federal Credit Union for 17 years. He also served as a faithful volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in Wilmington accumulating more than 2000 hours.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bessie S. Wilson of Crisfield, MD and his sister Bethenia Golden of Springfield, MA. Surviving to love and cherish many memories are his children, Carla M. Wilson, Derric W. Wilson and Michael Gattis (Deborah); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces and extended family. Carl was especially close to his sister's children, Violet Cousin; Wanda Odom (Edward); Lettie Mitchell-Anderson (Roosevelt) and Charles Mitchell.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 West Division Street, Dover, DE, where there will be a viewing at 11:30. Burial will follow at Sharon Hill Cemetery, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover, DE.
Share a memory of Carl on-line at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019