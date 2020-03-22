|
|
Carlee Ann Holson
On Friday, March 20 heaven gained an angel like no other, Carlee Ann Holson, 83. Carlee spent her final days surrounded by family; something she was always grateful for. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Bo of 65 years, her nine children, Eddie, Wanda (Gary, deceased), Danny, David (Brenda), Marianne (Dave), Michael (Rhonda), Richard (Chris), Steven, Gregory (Lamb) and her sister Paula. She was the proud grandmother of 27 and great grandmother to 26. She is predeceased by her mother Evelyn (Nana),father Jack, brother Jerry, grandson Charles, dearest friends Tooie & Mona & so many more.
Carlee worked alongside her husband in the restaurant business for almost 40 yrs. She showed her endless devotion serving her guests as she did her family creating conversation with regular customers & welcoming new ones.
She was a loving wife & mother who able to see the goodness in all. She had a strong faith in God & spread His love with everything she did. She will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Hospice of Delaware.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020