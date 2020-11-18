1/1
Carli-Jo Sell
Carli-Jo Sell

Salisbury - Carli-Jo Sell, 28, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at Tidal Health in Salisbury after a life-long battle with Neurofibromatosis Type II. Born June 8, 1992 she was the daughter of Richard L. Sell, Jr. and the late Karen Sell.

Carli graduated from Wicomico High School in 2010. She was an animal lover, enjoyed going to the beach, and was a Sunbeam at the Salvation Army Church. She was a loving and devoted aunt who loved spending time with her family and friends. She lived every day to its fullest and was fiercely independent.

In addition to her father, Rick, she is survived by two sisters, Leah Foret and her husband Mike and Rosalyn Sell; brother, Richard L. Sell, III; two nephews, EJ and Caydence; niece, Milena; paternal grandmother, Margaret Sell-Tarr and her husband, Olin; maternal grandfather, Paul Shockley; aunt, Lori Jo Weikel (Rob); uncle, Rody Sell; cousin, Steven Weikel and his wife Loren; extended family and many friends. In addition to her mother, Karen, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Shockley; uncles, Gary Weikel and Carlton Weikel; aunt, Laurie Sell.

A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 10am-11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Carli's Life will be held Friday at 1pm at the Salvation Army Chapel, 407 Oak St, Salisbury, MD 21804.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Carli to the NF2 Bio Solutions, 9 Lian Dr.,West Chester, PA 19382.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
