|
|
Carlo DiFilippo
Ocean City - Carlo DiFilippo, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Rocco DiFilippo and Emilia Leo. He is survived by his wife, Santina DiFilippo, son; Carlo DiFilippo Jr. (Serena), daughters; Virginia Cipollone (Leo), Clara Ziman (Jeremy), sisters; Virginia DiFilippo, Clara DiFilippo, and five grandchildren; Joey, Anthony, Valentina, Alessia, and Nicolas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Francesco DiFilippo.
The first born son of Italian immigrants, Carlo DiFilippo, Sr. was born in the United States, returning to Italy for part of his childhood and adolescence until he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his life, his achievements were remarkable. After proudly serving his country he settled in New York for some time. He was a leader providing support and opportunity for his widowed mother and younger siblings throughout his young adult years.
Attending The College of the City of New York, he earned his degree in Liberal Arts and Science later receiving a Masters of Arts in Italian from the University of Wisconsin. Studying at the University of Binghamton for his PhD lead him back to Italy to eventually receive his Doctorate in Language and Literature from the Universita' di Urbino. A published author, he was honored and awarded countless times throughout his life for his literary work. He taught at college level for some time until he left his professorial career to begin a new chapter in his life.
PhD professor turned entrepreneur, Carlo undertook many business ventures and in 1970, entered the hospitality industry in Ocean City. He raised his children instilling important values and providing experiences that shaped their lives. He lived a life dedicated to family, friends and career. Carlo will certainly be remembered for his love for riding his bicycle on the boardwalk. A special place dear to his heart was his childhood town of Siano, (SA) Italy where he frequently returned over the years to visit friends and family.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation with family will be held one hour prior to the service from 11-12. Visitation will also be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. A donation in his memory may be made to: Worcester Adult Medical Day Services, P.O. Box 159, Snow Hill, MD 21863 for the K-Cove Dementia Unit.
"Our family is filled with sadness at the void that has been left in place of our wonderful father and husband. We will never stop celebrating and honoring his life. He was a man who loved so many. He embodied life's most important virtues; humility, patience, decency, strength, resilience, perseverance, determination, tenderness, compassion, respect, love and pride. Please keep him and our family in your prayers."
The DiFilippo Family
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019