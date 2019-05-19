Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Carlo DiFilippo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo DiFilippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo DiFilippo


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Carlo DiFilippo Obituary
Carlo DiFilippo

Ocean City - Carlo DiFilippo, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Rocco DiFilippo and Emilia Leo. He is survived by his wife, Santina DiFilippo, son; Carlo DiFilippo Jr. (Serena), daughters; Virginia Cipollone (Leo), Clara Ziman (Jeremy), sisters; Virginia DiFilippo, Clara DiFilippo, and five grandchildren; Joey, Anthony, Valentina, Alessia, and Nicolas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Francesco DiFilippo.

The first born son of Italian immigrants, Carlo DiFilippo, Sr. was born in the United States, returning to Italy for part of his childhood and adolescence until he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his life, his achievements were remarkable. After proudly serving his country he settled in New York for some time. He was a leader providing support and opportunity for his widowed mother and younger siblings throughout his young adult years.

Attending The College of the City of New York, he earned his degree in Liberal Arts and Science later receiving a Masters of Arts in Italian from the University of Wisconsin. Studying at the University of Binghamton for his PhD lead him back to Italy to eventually receive his Doctorate in Language and Literature from the Universita' di Urbino. A published author, he was honored and awarded countless times throughout his life for his literary work. He taught at college level for some time until he left his professorial career to begin a new chapter in his life.

PhD professor turned entrepreneur, Carlo undertook many business ventures and in 1970, entered the hospitality industry in Ocean City. He raised his children instilling important values and providing experiences that shaped their lives. He lived a life dedicated to family, friends and career. Carlo will certainly be remembered for his love for riding his bicycle on the boardwalk. A special place dear to his heart was his childhood town of Siano, (SA) Italy where he frequently returned over the years to visit friends and family.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation with family will be held one hour prior to the service from 11-12. Visitation will also be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. A donation in his memory may be made to: Worcester Adult Medical Day Services, P.O. Box 159, Snow Hill, MD 21863 for the K-Cove Dementia Unit.

"Our family is filled with sadness at the void that has been left in place of our wonderful father and husband. We will never stop celebrating and honoring his life. He was a man who loved so many. He embodied life's most important virtues; humility, patience, decency, strength, resilience, perseverance, determination, tenderness, compassion, respect, love and pride. Please keep him and our family in your prayers."

The DiFilippo Family
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now