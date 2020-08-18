1/1
Carlton Wayne Pruitt Jr.
1947 - 2020
Carlton Wayne Pruitt, Jr.

Tangier - Carlton Wayne Pruitt, Jr., 72, of Tangier Island, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

Born on September 30, 1947, he was a son of the late Carlton W. and Grace Thelma Pruitt.

Carlton, known to everyone by "Cart" or "Cartie," came to know the Lord in the year 2000 in the Methodist Church. He loved his church, where he served as usher and was a member of the Men's Prayer Band.

Cart was a life-long waterman and loved the water. He worked for Vane Brothers for 12 years and also for Stuart Transportation. In his latter years, he attended to the crab house of his friend and neighbor, Andy. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was such a kind and loving person.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nadine Ruth Pruitt of Tangier; his faithful son, Gary Wayne Pruitt of Tangier; his granddaughters, who called him "Pop," Layah, Ava, and Ella Pruitt; brothers, Richard Pruitt of Tangier and Johnny Pruitt of Princess Anne; sister, Rose Sharpless of Painter, VA; a special nephew, Nathan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elwood Pruitt, Bill Pruitt, Fred Pruitt, and Gary Pruitt.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tangier at 1 PM. Pastor Chuck Parks, Mr. Denny Crockett, and Elder Duane Crockett will officiate the service. Urn Interment will follow in Swain Church Cemetery.

A special boat for funeral passengers will be leaving the Crisfield City Dock on Sunday at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier Island, VA 23440.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Crisfield City Dock
AUG
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Swain Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
