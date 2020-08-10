Carol A. Houseal
Salisbury - Carol A. Houseal, 76, died after living with Frontotemporal Dementia for 17 years on Monday, August 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late David and Edna K. Delaney and attended The Lankenau School then Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. She actively participated at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic School PTA and Parish. Likewise, she dedicated years of service to Coastal Hospice during the early years, earning the Heart of Coastal Hospice Volunteer Award in 1985. She was Chief Election Judge at the Parkside High School polling center. She cherished making memories with her family, including going to the beach, scoring countless swim meets, watching a myriad of ball games and celebrating the little things. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed bike riding, attending Sunrise Rotary events with her husband, and listening to the oldies. She will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, sweetness, and goodness. She worked 28 years alongside her husband at his Certified Public Accounting firm. Special thanks for the excellent care provided by Home Instead Senior Care - Blanche, Gerri, Jennifer, Clare, and Coastal Hospice - Rochelle and Anita.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Russell; 4 children: Beth Thomas (Jeffrey) of Salisbury, MD; Carolyn Donahue (Gregory) of Ocean Pines, MD; David Houseal (Kristina) of Salisbury, MD; Kathryn Keller (Scott) of Toms River, NJ; 10 grandchildren, Lindsey Seo (Alex) of Salisbury, MD; Sarah and Megan Thomas of Salisbury, MD; Maeve and Jillian Donahue of Ocean Pines, MD; Carter and Paige Houseal of Salisbury, MD; Grace, Mason, Madelyn Keller of Toms River, NJ; a sister Shirley Lagore, (Joseph, deceased) of West Chester, PA; Nieces, Linda Iannelli (Steven) of West Chester, PA, Kathryn Chu (Wilson) of West Chester, PA, nephew, Joseph Lagore, (Christine) of Glenmoore, PA; 5 grandnieces and nephews and 2 great grandnephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice PO Box 1733, Alzheimer's Association
909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow the service on Thursday at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
