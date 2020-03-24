|
|
Carol Ailes
Salisbury - Carol Jean Phillips Ailes, 71 passed away very peacefully March 20, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD of advanced lung disease. The only daughter and youngest child of Pratt D. Phillips, Jr and Jean Price Phillips. Carol was educated in Salisbury until she went to the Northampton School in Northampton, Mass. (Now Northampton/Williston School). At Northampton she excelled in athletics, winning the athletic award at graduation. She then attended Bradford College for two years and finished her education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. Upon graduation, Carol and her best friend and college roommate, Fay Schneider Bright, who remained her most cherished friend and confidant throughout the remainder of her life, went to Munich Germany for two and a half years to study and work.
Returning to the states, Carol began her career in travel with Vacations International in Salisbury, which truly suited Carol's personality, love of people and travel. She then met and married Robert (Bob) E. Ailes and moved to the Western Shore. Continuing in the same field, she then began her 37 year career at the Smithsonian Institution in the travel management office. Retiring in 2018, she and her husband moved back to the Eastern Shore.
Carol had a real zest for life and people. She made so many friends from all over the world with whom she never lost contact. Her passions were family- first always, cooking and gardening to which she devoted much of her spare time developing and maintaining a truly amazing garden. She was a member of the Bowie Crofton Garden Club, The National Capital Daylily Club and a lifetime member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, her brother, PD Phillips III (JO), Norcross, GA, John P Phillips of Salisbury as well as three nephews, Pratt D. Phillips IV (Phil) (Sara), J. Price Phillips Jr., Salisbury, MD, Christian S. Phillips, Ocean City, MD and two very treasured nieces, Katherine and Elizabeth Phillips. She also leaves many extremely devoted cousins and friends.
A Funeral Eucharist will be held on Friday March 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Salisbury, MD at 10:00am for the immediate family only. Interment will follow immediately at Parsons Cemetery. The service will be streamed at www.facebook.com/stPetersSby. A public Memorial Eucharist will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice of the Eastern Shore of Maryland, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the St. Celelia Guild at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peter's St, Salisbury, MD 21801. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, visit www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020