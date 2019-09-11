Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Carol Ann Fisher


1941 - 2019
Carol Ann Fisher Obituary
Carol Ann Fisher

Clayton, NC - Carol Ann Fisher, 78, of Clayton, North Carolina passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

She was born on June 24, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late John H. and Miriam Fisher.

She worked at Dresser Wayne in Salisbury, MD for over 20 years. She lived in the Salisbury, MD and Marion, MD area most of her life before moving to Clayton, NC in 2012.

She is survived by a son, John Earhart, Jr and his wife, Kim, of Westover, MD and a daughter, Lori Valentin and her husband Jason of Clayton, NC. Her grandchildren, John Earhart III (Elliett) of Westover, MD, Karen Abell (Dale) of Pocomoke, MD, Alan Earhart and Adam Earhart of Westover, MD, Anthony Valentin of Clayton, NC, 7 great-grandchildren, a sister, Diane Funk of Baltimore, MD and special nieces and nephews Dina Sherinsky (Mark), Michelle Martin (Steve}, Marty Funk (Lynn) and Michael Funk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-­law Howard Funk.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019
