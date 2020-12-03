1/1
Carol Jane Grafton
Carol Jane Grafton

Salisbury - Carol Jane Grafton, 84, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Zarfoss and Rebecca Ropp Zarfoss. Carol retired as an administrator from the Hudson Center in 1998, but continued to be very involved in Al-Anon of Salisbury. She was also very active in main streaming children with disabilities in Wicomico County Public Schools. She was an avid dancer and reader of novels.

She is survived by 4 children, Darren G Crawford and wife Susan, Damon Crawford and Drew Crawford all of Salisbury, MD and Pat Havanec of Prospect, CT; three grandchildren, McKenna Crawford, Ethan Crawford, and Tiffany Cutson as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Williams, and a brother, Gary Zarfoss.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Howard Travers. Services will also be webcast live at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH/Live.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Center, Johns Hopkins, 733 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Please continue to wear a mask and social distance and visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
