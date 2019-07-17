Carol June Dunn



Salisbury - Carol June Dunn, 76, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Washington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mendel Morgan Dicks and Nancy Mae Briggs Dicks.



She faithfully attended Delmarva Evangelistic Church for nearly 50 years. Prior to raising her family, Carol worked for Wicomico County Public Works. For most of her adult life, she worked in the family real estate business serving in many capacities. She enjoyed designing and renovating homes. She loved spending time with family, and loved cooking for family dinners and gatherings. Her home was always a welcome spot to all who entered.



Carol is survived by her two children, Michael C. Dunn (Diana) of Pittsville and their daughter, Alexandra, and Lisa K. Jacob (Scott) of Salisbury and their children, Austin, Lucas, Nate, Lillie & Ella; and a sister, Nancy Messick of Laurel, DE and her children, Gregg (Denise), Sherri (Mike), Shelly (Shawn), Tami (Breck) and their families who were very special to her.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Merle "Gene" Eugene Dunn; an aunt, Ella Gibson; a niece, Cindy Crothers; and a great niece, Alyssa Whaley.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Officiating will be Pastor Buzz Gregory.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 417 E. Gordy Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 and/or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.